  • The Milford Barracudas show their trophies after winning the 10U Southington Fall Softball League Tournament at the end of their eight-week fall season. Team members (front row) are: Grace Weber, Cayleigh Glynn and Sophia Montini; (second row) Dani Kotansky, Emma Bonanno, Sammy Marini, Riley Fagan-Davies, Lia Veteri and Mia Abrams-Sartor; (third row) coach Bryan Glynn, coach Pete Abrams, Emily Speringo, Addie McKenna-Hansen, coach John Marini and coach Mike Bonanno. Photo: Milford Softball / Contributed Photo / Milford Mirror

