Barcelona reaches deal with Agüero to boost team's attack TALES AZZONI, AP Sports Writer May 31, 2021 Updated: May 31, 2021 12:05 p.m.
MADRID (AP) — After a decade of success in the Premier League, Sergio Agüero is returning to Spain to try to help Barcelona get back on track.
The Catalan club announced on Monday that it reached an agreement to sign Agüero on a two-year deal. The Argentina striker will officially join Barcelona on a free transfer on July 1, after his contract with Manchester City expires.