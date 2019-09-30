Bar Code Restaurant/Conn 15 Screen Printing defeated Johnny’s Auto, 32-21, to win the Men’s Over 50 Softball Tier 1 Post Season playoff championship. Team members (front row) Ken Dibble, Joe Bacco, Mark Willey, Peter Latella, Richie Maurie, Jim Caterbone and Bruce Gianotti; (second row) Keith Anderson, Anthony Passaniti, Frank Gargano, Bobby Dulin, Mike Fanara, Steve Steransak, Tom Hodges, Bill Saley and Bubba Rudolph. Missing from the photo are Mike Violano and John Gustafson.