Orioles first. Cedric Mullins singles to shallow center field. Freddy Galvis doubles to deep left field. Cedric Mullins scores. Trey Mancini walks. Anthony Santander walks. Trey Mancini to second. Freddy Galvis to third. Pedro Severino called out on strikes. Maikel Franco strikes out swinging. Ryan Mountcastle homers to left field. Anthony Santander scores. Trey Mancini scores. Freddy Galvis scores. Pat Valaika strikes out swinging.

5 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 5, Nationals 0.

Nationals second. Starlin Castro singles to center field. Kyle Schwarber singles to second base. Starlin Castro to second. Josh Harrison reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow right field. Kyle Schwarber out at second. Starlin Castro to third. Yan Gomes reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Josh Harrison out at second. Starlin Castro scores. Jordy Mercer singles to left field. Yan Gomes to second. Jon Lester strikes out swinging.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 5, Nationals 1.

Orioles third. Trey Mancini lines out to center field to Josh Harrison. Anthony Santander doubles to deep right field. Pedro Severino singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Anthony Santander scores. Maikel Franco walks. Ryan Mountcastle grounds out to shallow infield. Maikel Franco out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 6, Nationals 1.

Nationals third. Trea Turner singles to shallow center field. Juan Soto reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Trea Turner out at second. Ryan Zimmerman singles to shallow left field. Juan Soto to second. Starlin Castro called out on strikes. Kyle Schwarber walks. Ryan Zimmerman to second. Juan Soto to third. Josh Harrison homers to center field. Kyle Schwarber scores. Ryan Zimmerman scores. Juan Soto scores. Yan Gomes singles to left field. Jordy Mercer lines out to deep left field to Ryan Mountcastle.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 6, Nationals 5.

Nationals fourth. Andrew Stevenson pinch-hitting for Jon Lester. Andrew Stevenson singles to left field. Trea Turner doubles to deep center field. Andrew Stevenson scores. Juan Soto singles to right field. Trea Turner to third. Ryan Zimmerman homers to left field. Juan Soto scores. Trea Turner scores. Starlin Castro strikes out swinging. Kyle Schwarber lines out to center field to Cedric Mullins. Josh Harrison walks. Yan Gomes reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Josh Harrison out at second.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 9, Orioles 6.

Orioles fifth. Freddy Galvis grounds out to second base, Starlin Castro to Ryan Zimmerman. Trey Mancini strikes out swinging. Anthony Santander homers to center field. Pedro Severino walks. Maikel Franco doubles to shallow left field. Pedro Severino to third. Ryan Mountcastle strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 9, Orioles 7.

Nationals sixth. Juan Soto doubles to deep right field. Ryan Zimmerman singles to shallow infield. Juan Soto to third. Starlin Castro out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Anthony Santander. Ryan Zimmerman to second. Juan Soto scores. Kyle Schwarber singles to right center field. Ryan Zimmerman scores. Yadiel Hernandez pinch-hitting for Austin Voth. Yadiel Hernandez singles to center field. Kyle Schwarber to second. Yan Gomes reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Yadiel Hernandez to third. Kyle Schwarber out at home. Jordy Mercer reaches on error. Yan Gomes to third. Yadiel Hernandez scores. Fielding error by Maikel Franco. Andrew Stevenson called out on strikes.

3 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Nationals 12, Orioles 7.

Orioles eighth. Maikel Franco singles to shallow center field. Ryan Mountcastle doubles to deep left field. Maikel Franco to third. Pat Valaika doubles to deep left center field. Ryan Mountcastle scores. Maikel Franco scores. DJ Stewart pinch-hitting for Cole Sulser. DJ Stewart strikes out on a foul tip. Cedric Mullins singles to shallow left field. Pat Valaika to third. Freddy Galvis pops out to shallow infield to Trea Turner. Trey Mancini strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 12, Orioles 9.