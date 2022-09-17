Baltimore-Toronto Runs

Blue jays first. George Springer singles to left field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singles to shallow infield. George Springer to second. Bo Bichette reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. out at second. George Springer to third. Matt Chapman out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Cedric Mullins. George Springer scores. Teoscar Hernandez singles to left field. Bo Bichette to second. Raimel Tapia grounds out to first base, Ryan Mountcastle to Kyle Bradish.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Blue jays 1, Orioles 0.