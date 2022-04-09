Baltimore-Tampa Bay Runs

Rays second. Josh Lowe triples to deep right center field. Francisco Mejia singles to right center field. Josh Lowe scores. Kevin Kiermaier doubles. Francisco Mejia to third. Taylor Walls walks. Brett Phillips grounds out to shallow infield to Ryan Mountcastle. Taylor Walls to second. Kevin Kiermaier to third. Francisco Mejia scores. Brandon Lowe walks. Wander Franco out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Austin Hays. Kevin Kiermaier scores. Ji-Man Choi called out on strikes.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 3, Orioles 0.