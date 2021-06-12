Baltimore-Tampa Bay Runs

Rays first. Brandon Lowe singles to left center field. Yandy Diaz walks. Brandon Lowe to second. Taylor Walls flies out to deep left field to Ryan Mountcastle. Brandon Lowe to third. Austin Meadows strikes out swinging. Joey Wendle doubles to left field. Yandy Diaz to third. Brandon Lowe scores. Manuel Margot singles to shallow infield. Joey Wendle to third. Yandy Diaz scores. Kevin Kiermaier singles to shortstop. Manuel Margot to second. Joey Wendle scores. Mike Zunino pops out to shallow infield to Maikel Franco.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 3, Orioles 0.

Rays fourth. Manuel Margot called out on strikes. Kevin Kiermaier singles to left field. Mike Zunino reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Kevin Kiermaier out at second. Brett Phillips hit by pitch. Mike Zunino to second. Brandon Lowe doubles to deep left field. Brett Phillips scores. Mike Zunino scores. Yandy Diaz strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 5, Orioles 0.

Orioles fifth. Ryan Mountcastle walks. Austin Hays strikes out swinging. Freddy Galvis singles to left field. Ryan Mountcastle to second. Maikel Franco strikes out swinging. Pat Valaika walks. Austin Wynns homers to left field. Pat Valaika scores. Freddy Galvis scores. Ryan Mountcastle scores. Cedric Mullins singles to shallow infield. Trey Mancini flies out to right center field to Brett Phillips.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 5, Orioles 4.