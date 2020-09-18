Baltimore-Tampa Bay Runs

Recommended Video:

Rays first. Randy Arozarena flies out to right field to DJ Stewart. Hunter Renfroe hit by pitch. Brandon Lowe walks. Hunter Renfroe to second. Mike Brosseau flies out to right field to DJ Stewart. Willy Adames homers to left field. Brandon Lowe scores. Hunter Renfroe scores. Nate Lowe called out on strikes.

3 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 3, Orioles 0.

Orioles second. Chance Sisco strikes out swinging. Hanser Alberto homers to left field. Rio Ruiz strikes out swinging. Austin Hays grounds out to shallow infield, Joey Wendle to Nate Lowe.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 3, Orioles 1.

Orioles third. Pat Valaika flies out to center field to Manuel Margot. Cedric Mullins strikes out swinging. DJ Stewart walks. Ryan Mountcastle doubles to right field. DJ Stewart scores. Pedro Severino strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 3, Orioles 2.

Rays third. Hunter Renfroe homers to left field. Brandon Lowe strikes out swinging. Mike Brosseau hit by pitch. Willy Adames grounds out to third base. Mike Brosseau out at second.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 4, Orioles 2.

Orioles fourth. Chance Sisco singles to right center field. Hanser Alberto lines out to deep left field to Randy Arozarena. Rio Ruiz homers to right field. Chance Sisco scores. Austin Hays strikes out swinging. Pat Valaika singles to shallow infield. Cedric Mullins singles to shallow infield. Pat Valaika to second. DJ Stewart doubles to deep right field. Cedric Mullins scores. Pat Valaika scores. Ryan Mountcastle called out on strikes.

4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 6, Rays 4.

Rays fourth. Nate Lowe singles to left field. Manuel Margot pops out to first base to Hanser Alberto. Kevan Smith strikes out swinging. Joey Wendle homers to right field. Nate Lowe scores. Randy Arozarena doubles to left field. Hunter Renfroe walks. Brandon Lowe pops out to shallow right field to Hanser Alberto.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 6, Rays 6.

Rays fifth. Mike Brosseau walks. Willy Adames singles to third base. Mike Brosseau to third. Throwing error by Rio Ruiz. Nate Lowe singles to center field. Willy Adames to second. Mike Brosseau scores. Manuel Margot singles to shallow infield. Nate Lowe to second. Willy Adames to third. Kevan Smith singles to shallow infield. Manuel Margot to second. Nate Lowe to third. Willy Adames scores. Joey Wendle out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Austin Hays. Kevan Smith to second. Manuel Margot to third. Nate Lowe scores. Randy Arozarena out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Austin Hays. Manuel Margot scores. Hunter Renfroe strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Rays 10, Orioles 6.