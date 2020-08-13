Baltimore-Philadelphia Runs

Recommended Video:

Phillies second. Jean Segura pops out to shallow infield to Hanser Alberto. Didi Gregorius walks. Phil Gosselin strikes out swinging. Andrew Knapp doubles to deep left field. Didi Gregorius scores. Roman Quinn reaches on error. Andrew Knapp to third. Fielding error by Chris Davis. Andrew McCutchen flies out to shallow center field to Anthony Santander.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Phillies 1, Orioles 0.

Orioles third. Hanser Alberto strikes out swinging. Anthony Santander homers. Jose Iglesias grounds out to shallow infield, Phil Gosselin to Rhys Hoskins. Rio Ruiz grounds out to shortstop, Jean Segura to Rhys Hoskins.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 1, Phillies 1.

Phillies third. Rhys Hoskins walks. Bryce Harper singles to shallow infield. Rhys Hoskins to second. J.T. Realmuto singles to center field. Bryce Harper to third. Rhys Hoskins scores. Jean Segura strikes out swinging. Didi Gregorius out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Anthony Santander. Bryce Harper scores. Phil Gosselin grounds out to shallow infield, Wade LeBlanc to Chris Davis.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 3, Orioles 1.

Orioles fourth. Renato Nunez doubles to left center field. Dwight Smith Jr. doubles to left field. Renato Nunez to third. Austin Hays strikes out swinging. Chris Davis strikes out on a foul tip. Chance Sisco singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Dwight Smith Jr. scores. Renato Nunez scores. Hanser Alberto strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 3, Phillies 3.

Orioles fifth. Anthony Santander grounds out to shallow infield, Zach Eflin to Rhys Hoskins. Jose Iglesias strikes out swinging. Rio Ruiz homers to center field. Renato Nunez flies out to deep center field to Roman Quinn.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 4, Phillies 3.

Orioles seventh. Chance Sisco homers to right field. Hanser Alberto singles to shallow left field. Anthony Santander lines out to shortstop to Didi Gregorius. Jose Iglesias singles to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Hanser Alberto to third. Throwing error by Adam Morgan. Rio Ruiz called out on strikes. Renato Nunez called out on strikes.

1 run, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Orioles 5, Phillies 3.

Phillies eighth. Jean Segura singles to shallow center field. Didi Gregorius singles to shallow center field. Jean Segura to third. Jay Bruce pinch-hitting for Phil Gosselin. Jay Bruce strikes out swinging. Andrew Knapp singles to right field. Didi Gregorius to second. Jean Segura scores. Roman Quinn strikes out swinging. Andrew McCutchen reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Andrew Knapp out at second.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Orioles 5, Phillies 4.