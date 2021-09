Yankees fourth. Joey Gallo strikes out swinging. Aaron Judge flies out to deep right field to Anthony Santander. Giancarlo Stanton homers to center field. Anthony Rizzo doubles. Luke Voit grounds out to shallow infield, John Means to Ryan Mountcastle.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 1, Orioles 0.

Yankees fifth. Gleyber Torres flies out to deep center field to Cedric Mullins. Rougned Odor walks. Gary Sanchez singles to center field. Rougned Odor to third. DJ LeMahieu out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Anthony Santander. Rougned Odor scores. Joey Gallo strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 2, Orioles 0.

Orioles sixth. Ryan Mountcastle walks. Austin Hays grounds out to second base. Ryan Mountcastle out at second. Trey Mancini homers to left field. Ramon Urias called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 2, Orioles 1.

Orioles seventh. Anthony Santander grounds out to shallow right field, Rougned Odor to Anthony Rizzo. Jorge Mateo homers to left field. DJ Stewart pinch-hitting for Jahmai Jones. DJ Stewart grounds out to shallow infield, DJ LeMahieu to Anthony Rizzo. Austin Wynns flies out to center field to Aaron Judge.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 2, Yankees 2.

Orioles tenth. Cedric Mullins strikes out swinging. Ryan Mountcastle singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Ryan McKenna scores. Austin Hays walks. Trey Mancini lines out to shortstop to Gleyber Torres. Ryan Mountcastle doubled off second.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 3, Yankees 2.

Yankees tenth. Gary Sanchez strikes out swinging. DJ LeMahieu singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Tyler Wade scores. Joey Gallo pops out to shallow infield to Kelvin Gutierrez. Aaron Judge grounds out to second base to Ryan Mountcastle.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 3, Yankees 3.

Yankees eleventh. Giancarlo Stanton singles to shallow center field. Aaron Judge scores.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 4, Orioles 3.