Baltimore-Cincinnati Runs

Reds sixth. Jonathan India walks. Donovan Solano walks. Jonathan India to second. Tommy Pham lines out to deep right field to Trey Mancini. Jonathan India to third. Joey Votto singles to shallow left field. Donovan Solano to second. Jonathan India scores. Brandon Drury pinch-hitting for Mike Moustakas. Brandon Drury walks. Joey Votto to second. Donovan Solano to third. Kyle Farmer out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Austin Hays. Joey Votto to third. Donovan Solano scores. Nick Senzel strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Reds 2, Orioles 0.

Orioles seventh. Ryan Mountcastle walks. Rougned Odor pinch-hitting for Tyler Nevin. Rougned Odor singles to shallow center field. Ryan Mountcastle to second. Jorge Mateo flies out to deep right field to Jake Fraley. Ryan Mountcastle to third. Cedric Mullins pinch-hitting for Robinson Chirinos. Cedric Mullins out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Tommy Pham. Ryan Mountcastle scores. Trey Mancini strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 2, Orioles 1.

Orioles eighth. Adley Rutschman flies out to deep center field to Nick Senzel. Anthony Santander homers to center field. Austin Hays lines out to shortstop to Kyle Farmer. Ramon Urias walks. Ryan Mountcastle strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 2, Reds 2.

Reds eighth. Tommy Pham walks. Joey Votto strikes out swinging. Brandon Drury homers to left field. Kyle Farmer pops out to Ryan Mountcastle.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 3, Orioles 2.