https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Baltimore-6-N-Y-Yankees-1-15546039.php
Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 1
Recommended Video:
|New York
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|30
|6
|6
|6
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sisco dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Torres ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Iglesias ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Frazier rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Severino c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Sánchez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mountcastle lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Andújar lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Higashioka c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Valaika 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Estrada 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Stewart rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Wade 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Velazquez cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LeMahieu ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Williams cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|005
|10x
|—
|6
E_Estrada (1). DP_New York 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_New York 10, Baltimore 3. 2B_Torres (3), Iglesias (13), Ruiz (4). HR_Frazier (5), Stewart 2 (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Cole L,4-3
|6
|4
|5
|1
|2
|10
|Yajure
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Baltimore
|Akin
|5
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|4
|8
|Tate W,1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Fry
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Valdez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Fry pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.
HBP_Tate (Wade), Yajure (Sisco).
Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:47.
View Comments