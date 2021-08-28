Bal_Huntley 10 run (Verity kick), 1:17. Drive: 8 plays, 79 yards, 4:08. Key Plays: Huntley 30 pass to Victor on 3rd-and-7; T.Williams 22 run. Baltimore 6, Washington 0.

Second Quarter

Bal_FG Verity 25, 10:53. Drive: 9 plays, 60 yards, 4:12. Key Plays: Huntley 15 pass to McCrary; Huntley 14 pass to Duvernay; Huntley 17 pass to Proche. Baltimore 10, Washington 0.

Bal_Tomlinson 8 pass from Huntley (kick failed), 7:19. Drive: 7 plays, 57 yards, 2:46. Key Plays: Huntley 18 pass to Duvernay; T.Williams 12 run. Baltimore 16, Washington 0.

Bal_Victor 25 pass from Huntley (Verity kick), 1:23. Drive: 6 plays, 55 yards, 3:11. Key Plays: Huntley 6 pass to Victor on 3rd-and-4; Huntley 13 pass to Oliver. Baltimore 22, Washington 0.

Was_FG Hopkins 48, :11. Drive: 10 plays, 45 yards, 1:10. Key Plays: K.Allen 12 pass to Gandy-Golden; K.Allen 11 pass to Patterson; K.Allen 13 pass to Bates. Baltimore 23, Washington 3.

Third Quarter

Bal_Proche 20 pass from Huntley (Verity kick), 10:02. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 5:06. Key Plays: Huntley 12 pass to Tomlinson; McCrary 1 run on 3rd-and-1; Huntley 16 pass to Gray; McCrary 11 run. Baltimore 30, Washington 3.

Bal_Wallace 10 pass from Huntley (Verity kick), 4:17. Drive: 10 plays, 72 yards, 3:46. Key Plays: Huntley 11 pass to Victor; Huntley 13 pass to Victor on 3rd-and-10. Baltimore 37, Washington 3.

A_41,241.

___

Bal Was FIRST DOWNS 34 10 Rushing 12 2 Passing 20 8 Penalty 2 0 THIRD DOWN EFF 9-14 1-11 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-0 0-0 TOTAL NET YARDS 491 173 Total Plays 81 46 Avg Gain 6.1 3.8 NET YARDS RUSHING 183 45 Rushes 42 14 Avg per rush 4.357 3.214 NET YARDS PASSING 308 128 Sacked-Yds lost 2-6 0-0 Gross-Yds passing 314 128 Completed-Att. 27-37 15-32 Had Intercepted 0 0 Yards-Pass Play 7.897 4.0 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 7-6-6 2-2-1 PUNTS-Avg. 2-50.5 8-44.25 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 64 22 Punt Returns 4-39 0-0 Kickoff Returns 1-25 1-22 Interceptions 0-0 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 3-25 2-25 FUMBLES-Lost 1-0 0-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 41:53 18:07

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Baltimore, McCrary 22-68, T.Williams 4-42, Edwards 2-27, Dobbins 2-15, Huntley 6-14, Mason 5-13, Ricard 1-4. Washington, Williams 5-26, Barber 4-12, Montez 3-8, Patterson 2-(minus 1).

PASSING_Baltimore, Huntley 24-33-0-285, Jackson 3-4-0-29. Washington, K.Allen 10-22-0-100, Montez 5-10-0-28.

RECEIVING_Baltimore, Victor 5-85, Proche 4-52, Duvernay 4-47, Wallace 3-27, Andrews 2-27, Tomlinson 2-20, Oliver 2-19, Gray 1-16, McCrary 1-15, Cain 1-5, Dobbins 1-2, T.Williams 1-(minus 1). Washington, Gandy-Golden 4-39, Milne 3-36, Patterson 3-15, Bates 1-13, I.Wright 1-12, T.Brown 1-8, Williams 1-3, Reyes 1-2.

PUNT RETURNS_Baltimore, Proche 2-26, Wallace 2-13. Washington, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Baltimore, Gray 1-25. Washington, I.Wright 1-22.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Baltimore, Warrior 3-1-0, Levine 3-0-0, Westry 3-0-0, C.Smith 2-3-0, Ellis 2-1-0, Ferguson 2-1-0, Stephens 2-0-0, Welch 1-2-0, Harrison 1-1-0, Averett 1-0-0, Bowser 1-0-0, Peters 1-0-0, Queen 1-0-0, A.Washington 0-3-0, Board 0-2-0, Campbell 0-1-0, Clark 0-1-0, B.Washington 0-1-0. Washington, Kunaszyk 6-4-0, Roberts 5-4-0, Reaves 5-1-0, Norris 4-2-0, Moreland 4-1-0, Everett 4-0-0, Rotimi 3-2-1, Bada 3-1-1, Luke 3-1-0, Mayo 2-3-0, Walker 2-3-0, Apke 2-1-0, Bradley-King 1-3-0, Johnson 1-1-0, Stephens 1-1-0, Toney 1-1-0, Wise 1-1-0, Settle 1-0-0, Hudson 0-1-0, G.Wright 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Baltimore, None. Washington, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Baltimore, Verity 40. Washington, Hopkins 54.

___

