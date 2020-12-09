Baltimore 34, Dallas 17

Dallas 3 7 0 7 — 17 Baltimore 7 10 7 10 — 34

First Quarter

Dal_FG Zuerlein 31, 4:21. Drive: 6 plays, 21 yards, 2:42. Key Plays: Thompson 3 interception return to Baltimore 34; E.Elliott 13 run. Dallas 3, Baltimore 0.

Bal_Jackson 37 run (Tucker kick), :25. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 3:56. Key Plays: Dobbins 18 run; Jackson 12 pass to Willson on 3rd-and-14. Baltimore 7, Dallas 3.

Second Quarter

Dal_Gallup 13 pass from Dalton (Zuerlein kick), 14:19. Drive: 3 plays, 28 yards, 1:06. Key Plays: Pollard kick return to Baltimore 28; Dalton 14 pass to Lamb. Dallas 10, Baltimore 7.

Bal_Boykin 38 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 8:08. Drive: 1 play, 38 yards, 00:07. Key Play: Queen 0 interception return to Dallas 38. Baltimore 14, Dallas 10.

Bal_FG Tucker 35, :46. Drive: 6 plays, 53 yards, 1:16. Key Plays: X.Woods 18-yard defensive pass interference penalty; Dobbins 30 run. Baltimore 17, Dallas 10.

Third Quarter

Bal_M.Brown 20 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 4:40. Drive: 9 plays, 57 yards, 4:27. Key Plays: Jackson 7 run on 3rd-and-6; Jackson 14 run on 3rd-and-10. Baltimore 24, Dallas 10.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 22, 8:15. Drive: 11 plays, 54 yards, 5:59. Key Plays: Edwards 21 run; Jackson 4 run on 3rd-and-3. Baltimore 27, Dallas 10.

Dal_Cooper 2 pass from Dalton (Zuerlein kick), 3:59. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 4:16. Key Plays: Dalton 11 pass to Gallup; Dalton 4 pass to E.Elliott on 3rd-and-4; Dalton 19 pass to N.Brown; Dalton 19 pass to Schultz; Dalton 12 pass to E.Elliott. Baltimore 27, Dallas 17.

Bal_Dobbins 5 run (Tucker kick), 2:08. Drive: 6 plays, 44 yards, 1:51. Key Plays: Ingram 5 run on 3rd-and-3; Edwards 24 run. Baltimore 34, Dallas 17.

A_0.

___

Dal Bal FIRST DOWNS 29 19 Rushing 8 16 Passing 20 2 Penalty 1 1 THIRD DOWN EFF 6-15 5-11 FOURTH DOWN EFF 3-4 1-1 TOTAL NET YARDS 388 401 Total Plays 77 54 Avg Gain 5.0 7.4 NET YARDS RUSHING 111 294 Rushes 28 37 Avg per rush 4.0 7.9 NET YARDS PASSING 277 107 Sacked-Yds lost 1-8 0-0 Gross-Yds passing 285 107 Completed-Att. 31-48 12-17 Had Intercepted 1 1 Yards-Pass Play 5.7 6.3 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 4-2-2 7-5-3 PUNTS-Avg. 1-47.0 1-34.0 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 129 28 Punt Returns 0-0 0-0 Kickoff Returns 4-126 1-28 Interceptions 1-3 1-0 PENALTIES-Yds 7-58 4-23 FUMBLES-Lost 0-0 1-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 32:26 27:34

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 18-77, Pollard 8-22, Cooper 1-10, Dalton 1-2. Baltimore, Edwards 7-101, Jackson 13-94, Dobbins 11-71, Ingram 6-28.

PASSING_Dallas, Dalton 31-48-1-285. Baltimore, Jackson 12-17-1-107.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Gallup 7-86, Lamb 6-46, Cooper 5-43, Schultz 4-44, Elliott 4-18, N.Brown 3-40, Pollard 1-6, Bell 1-2. Baltimore, M.Brown 5-39, Ricard 2-11, Boykin 1-38, Willson 1-12, Hill 1-4, Duvernay 1-2, Ingram 1-1.

PUNT RETURNS_Dallas, None. Baltimore, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Dallas, Pollard 4-126. Baltimore, Duvernay 1-28.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Dallas, J.Smith 7-5-0, Thompson 5-2-0, Lewis 5-0-0, Awuzie 4-1-0, Vander Esch 3-2-0, Armstrong 3-1-0, X.Woods 3-1-0, Gallimore 2-2-0, Hamilton 2-0-0, Ra.Robinson 1-2-0, Lawrence 1-0-0, A.Woods 0-1-0. Baltimore, Elliott 7-0-0, Averett 5-1-0, Peters 5-0-0, McPhee 4-1-0, Humphrey 4-0-0, Fort 3-2-0, Queen 3-2-0, Wolfe 2-7-0, Campbell 2-0-0, Ferguson 2-0-0, Harris 2-0-0, Clark 1-4-0, Bowser 1-3-0, Harrison 1-1-0, Ward 1-0-1, Board 1-0-0, Levine 1-0-0, Ngakoue 1-0-0, Ellis 0-2-0, B.Williams 0-2-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Dallas, Thompson 1-3. Baltimore, Queen 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Zuerlein 53, Zuerlein 52, Zuerlein 40. Baltimore, Tucker 36.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Brad Allen, Ump Dan Ferrell, HL Jerod Phillips, LJ Walt Coleman IV, FJ Nathan Jones, SJ Keith Washington, BJ Greg Meyer, Replay Roddy Ames.