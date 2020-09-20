Baltimore 33, Houston 16
Recommended Video:
|Baltimore
|3
|17
|3
|10
|—
|33
|Houston
|0
|10
|0
|6
|—
|16
Bal_FG Tucker 32, 1:14. Drive: 12 plays, 73 yards, 6:57. Key Plays: Jackson 29 pass to Andrews on 3rd-and-10; Jackson 14 pass to Boykin; Jackson 11 run; Jackson 10 run; Jackson 4 pass to Ingram on 3rd-and-9.
Bal_Ricard 1 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 12:55. Drive: 4 plays, 34 yards, 2:05. Key Plays: Jackson 18 pass to Ingram; Jackson 11 pass to Boyle.
Hou_Fells 10 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 9:45. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 3:10. Key Plays: Watson 13 pass to Fells; Watson 38 pass to Cooks.
Bal_FG Tucker 39, 5:31. Drive: 9 plays, 58 yards, 4:14. Key Plays: Duvernay kick return to Baltimore 21; Jackson 19 pass to Duvernay; Jackson 25 pass to M.Brown on 3rd-and-9.
Bal_Fort 22 fumble return (Tucker kick), 5:16.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 44, :00. Drive: 7 plays, 63 yards, 1:06. Key Plays: Watson 12 pass to Akins; Watson 13 pass to Stills; Watson 15 pass to Cooks.
Bal_FG Tucker 47, 6:24. Drive: 14 plays, 60 yards, 8:36. Key Plays: Jackson 13 pass to Boykin; Edwards 14 run on 3rd-and-1; Jackson 13 pass to Dobbins on 3rd-and-6.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 35, 14:47. Drive: 14 plays, 58 yards, 6:37. Key Plays: Watson 6 pass to Cobb on 3rd-and-4; Watson 15 pass to Cobb; Watson 24 pass to Cooks on 3rd-and-15; Campbell 5-yard defensive offside penalty on 3rd-and-11.
Bal_Ingram 30 run (Tucker kick), 11:58. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 2:49. Key Plays: Jackson 14 run; Jackson 22 pass to Snead; Jackson 5 pass to M.Brown on 3rd-and-6.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 45, 8:13. Drive: 10 plays, 49 yards, 3:45. Key Plays: Watson 11 pass to Akins; Watson 11 pass to Akins; Watson 23 pass to Cobb.
Bal_FG Tucker 20, 3:44. Drive: 13 plays, 71 yards, 4:29. Key Plays: Duvernay kick return to Baltimore 27; Jackson 6 run on 3rd-and-7; Jackson 2 run on 4th-and-1; Edwards 15 run on 3rd-and-2; Edwards 22 run; Edwards 2 run on 3rd-and-4.
A_0.
___
|Bal
|Hou
|FIRST DOWNS
|23
|18
|Rushing
|11
|2
|Passing
|11
|15
|Penalty
|1
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|5-14
|3-9
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|2-2
|0-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|407
|304
|Total Plays
|65
|57
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|5.3
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|230
|51
|Rushes
|37
|17
|Avg per rush
|6.2
|3.0
|NET YARDS PASSING
|177
|253
|Sacked-Yds lost
|4-27
|4-22
|Gross-Yds passing
|204
|275
|Completed-Att.
|18-24
|25-36
|Had Intercepted
|0
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|6.3
|6.3
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|8-8-7
|4-2-1
|PUNTS-Avg.
|2-47.0
|3-46.7
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|72
|27
|Punt Returns
|1-8
|1-10
|Kickoff Returns
|3-55
|1-17
|Interceptions
|1-9
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|3-21
|4-22
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|34:51
|25:09
___
RUSHING_Baltimore, Edwards 10-73, Ingram 9-55, Jackson 16-54, Dobbins 2-48. Houston, Da.Johnson 11-34, Watson 5-17, Fuller 1-0.
PASSING_Baltimore, Jackson 18-24-0-204. Houston, Watson 25-36-1-275.
RECEIVING_Baltimore, M.Brown 5-42, Boykin 4-38, Snead 2-29, Ingram 2-22, Andrews 1-29, Duvernay 1-19, Dobbins 1-13, Boyle 1-11, Ricard 1-1. Houston, Akins 7-55, Cooks 5-95, Cobb 5-59, Fells 2-23, Da.Johnson 2-16, Stills 2-16, Coutee 2-11.
PUNT RETURNS_Baltimore, Proche 1-8. Houston, Carter 1-10.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Baltimore, Duvernay 3-55. Houston, Carter 1-17.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Baltimore, Queen 7-2-0, Humphrey 6-1-.5, Clark 4-2-.5, Elliott 4-0-1, Averett 4-0-0, Bowser 3-0-1, Smith 3-0-0, Campbell 2-3-1, Peters 2-1-0, Williams 2-1-0, Wolfe 1-2-0, Harrison 1-0-0, Ward 0-2-0, Judon 0-1-0, McPhee 0-1-0. Houston, Cunningham 10-5-1, Ju.Reid 8-2-0, McKinney 3-7-0, Murray 3-4-0, L.Johnson 3-0-0, Dunn 2-2-0, Watt 2-0-2, J.Martin 2-0-0, Moore 2-0-0, Roby 2-0-0, Hall 1-2-0, Omenihu 1-1-1, Hargreaves 1-1-0, Gaines 1-0-0, Scarlett 0-2-0, Blacklock 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Baltimore, Peters 1-9. Houston, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
___
OFFICIALS_Referee Tony Corrente, Ump Tab Slaughter, HL Jerry Bergman, LJ David Oliver, FJ Mearl Robinson, SJ Anthony Flemming, BJ Todd Prukop, Replay Tyler Cerimeli.