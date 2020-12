Bal_M.Brown 6 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 6:48. Drive: 13 plays, 82 yards, 8:12. Key Plays: Duvernay kick return to Baltimore 18; Jackson 13 pass to Snead; Jackson 13 pass to Boykin; Duvernay 7 run on 3rd-and-2. Baltimore 7, N.Y. Giants 0.

Bal_Dobbins 2 run (Tucker kick), :07. Drive: 10 plays, 65 yards, 5:05. Key Plays: Jackson 18 run; Edwards 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Jackson 11 pass to Snead on 3rd-and-4; Dobbins 17 run. Baltimore 14, N.Y. Giants 0.

Second Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 20, 4:38. Drive: 13 plays, 60 yards, 8:13. Key Plays: Jackson 7 run on 3rd-and-4; Jackson 11 pass to Andrews; Edwards 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Jackson 20 pass to Andrews. Baltimore 17, N.Y. Giants 0.

NYG_FG Gano 31, 1:08. Drive: 11 plays, 64 yards, 3:30. Key Plays: Lewis kick return to N.Y. Giants 23; Jones 14 pass to Shepard; Jones 13 pass to Engram; Jones 11 pass to Shepard; Jones 11 pass to Engram. Baltimore 17, N.Y. Giants 3.

Bal_FG Tucker 28, :00. Drive: 10 plays, 65 yards, 1:08. Key Plays: Jackson 25 pass to Andrews; Jackson 7 run on 3rd-and-4; Jackson 20 run. Baltimore 20, N.Y. Giants 3.

Third Quarter

NYG_FG Gano 42, 3:54. Drive: 13 plays, 66 yards, 6:52. Key Plays: Jones 16 pass to C.Board; Jones 19 pass to Gallman; Jones 20 pass to Pettis; Jones 7 pass to Engram on 3rd-and-22. Baltimore 20, N.Y. Giants 6.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_Bryant 8 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 14:55. Drive: 7 plays, 59 yards, 3:59. Key Plays: Duvernay kick return to Baltimore 41; Jackson 10 pass to Edwards; Dobbins 25 run; Edwards 6 run on 3rd-and-1. Baltimore 27, N.Y. Giants 6.

NYG_Shepard 3 pass from Jones (Gano kick), 8:40. Drive: 15 plays, 76 yards, 6:15. Key Plays: Lewis kick return to N.Y. Giants 24; Jones 9 pass to Engram on 3rd-and-10; Morris 2 run on 4th-and-1; J.Hill 15-yard roughing the kicker penalty on 4th-and-23; Jones 16 pass to Shepard on 3rd-and-15; Jones 13 pass to Pettis; Jones 11 pass to Slayton; Lewis 15 run. Baltimore 27, N.Y. Giants 13.

A_0.

___

NYG Bal FIRST DOWNS 24 25 Rushing 4 15 Passing 16 10 Penalty 4 0 THIRD DOWN EFF 1-10 8-11 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-3 0-0 TOTAL NET YARDS 269 432 Total Plays 59 66 Avg Gain 4.6 6.5 NET YARDS RUSHING 54 249 Rushes 12 40 Avg per rush 4.5 6.2 NET YARDS PASSING 215 183 Sacked-Yds lost 6-37 0-0 Gross-Yds passing 252 183 Completed-Att. 24-41 17-26 Had Intercepted 0 0 Yards-Pass Play 4.6 7.0 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 4-2-2 5-2-1 PUNTS-Avg. 3-47.0 2-34.0 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 86 75 Punt Returns 1-6 2-36 Kickoff Returns 4-80 2-39 Interceptions 0-0 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 5-35 10-65 FUMBLES-Lost 0-0 1-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 24:51 35:09

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N.Y. Giants, Gallman 6-27, Lewis 1-15, Engram 1-5, Morris 3-4, Jones 1-3. Baltimore, Edwards 15-85, Jackson 13-80, Dobbins 11-77, Duvernay 1-7.

PASSING_N.Y. Giants, Jones 24-41-0-252. Baltimore, Jackson 17-26-0-183.

RECEIVING_N.Y. Giants, Shepard 9-77, Engram 7-65, Pettis 2-33, Gallman 2-26, Slayton 2-26, Board 1-16, Morris 1-9. Baltimore, Andrews 6-76, M.Brown 4-25, Edwards 2-37, Snead 2-24, Boykin 1-13, Bryant 1-8, Duvernay 1-0.

PUNT RETURNS_N.Y. Giants, Peppers 1-6. Baltimore, Duvernay 2-36.

KICKOFF RETURNS_N.Y. Giants, Lewis 4-80. Baltimore, Duvernay 2-39.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_N.Y. Giants, Martinez 7-5-0, McKinney 7-1-0, Ryan 7-1-0, Crowder 5-3-0, Peppers 3-3-0, Lawrence 3-2-0, Tomlinson 3-1-0, Brown 3-0-0, Bradberry 1-2-0, Love 1-0-0, Hill 0-3-0, Johnson 0-2-0, Sheard 0-2-0, Lalos 0-1-0, Williams 0-1-0, Yiadom 0-1-0. Baltimore, Humphrey 5-1-0, Averett 4-1-0, Clark 3-1-0, Elliott 3-1-0, T.Williams 3-1-0, Board 3-0-2, Judon 3-0-1, Queen 2-2-0, Harrison 2-0-0, Fort 1-1-0, Madubuike 1-0-1, McPhee 1-0-1, Ward 1-0-1, Campbell 1-0-0, Ngakoue 1-0-0, Wolfe 0-2-0, Ellis 0-1-0, B.Williams 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_N.Y. Giants, None. Baltimore, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee John Hussey, Ump Roy Ellison, HL Brian Bolinger, LJ Tom Symonette, FJ Steve Zimmer, SJ Allen Baynes, BJ Grantis Bell, Replay Saleem Choudhry.