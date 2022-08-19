Baltimore 15, Boston 10

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|45
|10
|19
|10
|
|Totals
|40
|15
|18
|15
|
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Dalbec 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rutschman c
|5
|3
|3
|2
|
|Verdugo rf-lf
|6
|1
|3
|1
|
|Santander dh
|5
|3
|3
|4
|
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|
|Duran cf-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stowers rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hays lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Arroyo 2b-ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Urías 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Refsnyder dh
|4
|2
|3
|1
|
|Mateo ss
|5
|1
|1
|3
|
|McGuire c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Plawecki ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hernández cf-ss
|5
|0
|2
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|022
|051
|000
|—
|10
|Baltimore
|033
|450
|00x
|—
|15