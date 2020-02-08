Bain lifts Robert Morris over Sacred Heart 61-58

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Charles Bain scored 16 points, AJ Bramah added 14 and Robert Morris held off Sacred Heart 61-58 on Saturday to win its fifth straight.

Sacred Heart closed to 60-58 on Aaron Clarke's 3-pointer with 10 seconds left, but Jon Williams iced it with a free throw and the Pioneers didn't get off another shot.

Yannis Mendy scored 12 points for the Colonials (14-11, 10-2 Northeast Conference), who outscored the Pioneers 26-14 in the paint and held them to 36% shooting (18 of 50). Williams had eight points and made five assists and Dante Treacy had seven rebounds and six assists.

Josh Williams, whose 14 points per game entering the matchup led the Colonials, scored six points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Clarke scored 17 points and E.J. Anisoke added 14 for Sacred Heart (14-11, 7-5). Koreem Ozier had 10 points.

The Pioneers' 22 first-half points were a season low for the team.

The Colonials improve to 2-0 against the Pioneers this season. Robert Morris defeated Sacred Heart 67-55 on January 20. Robert Morris plays Mount St. Mary's on the road on Thursday. Sacred Heart takes on Bryant at home on Thursday.

