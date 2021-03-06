Bacot, Love and Walton score 18 each, UNC beats Duke 91-73 March 6, 2021 Updated: March 6, 2021 9:06 p.m.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot, Kerwin Walton and Caleb Love scored 18 points apiece and North Carolina never trailed it its 91-73 win over Duke on Saturday in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Walton hit 4 of 7 from 3-point range and Love had seven assists. Garrison Brooks added 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting for North Carolina (16-9, 10-6 ACC).