BYU 65, Washington St. 56

Bubakar 7-8 1-1 15, Gustin 6-10 3-4 15, Barcello 0-1 2-2 2, Falatea 8-16 2-3 19, Smiler 2-4 2-3 7, Bosquez 0-0 0-0 0, Calvert 0-0 0-0 0, Mackey-Williams 2-2 3-3 7, Totals 25-41 13-16 65
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason