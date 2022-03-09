BUBBLE WATCH: Demon Deacons aim to add another win in ACCs

A look at Wednesday for bubble teams chasing NCAA Tournament bids: GAME OF THE DAY Wake Forest meets Boston College in Wednesday\u2019s second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament in New York, and the Demon Deacons (23-8) are playing more to avoid damaging their NCAA resume than to bolster it. The fifth-seeded Demon Deacons had no trouble in the first meeting, beating the Eagles (12-19) by 30 points at home on Jan. 24. But the 23-win season comes in a down year for the ACC, while the Demon Deacons are just 1-4 in Quadrant 1 games and 4-3 in Quadrant 2. Led by league player of the year Alondes Williams and coach of the year Steve Forbes, the Demon Deacons were one of the last four teams to avoid a play-in round in ESPN\u2019s mock bracket on Tuesday. They were a No. 11 seed in BracketMatrix.com\u2019s average of 141 projected fields as of early Wednesday. TEAMS TO WATCH Oregon: Whatever chance the Ducks (18-13) have begins with a Pac-12 Tournament matchup against an Oregon State team that is 3-27 a year after reaching the Elite Eight. Oregon lost its last three games and won\u2019t have leading scorer Will Richardson (14.1 points) due to an illness. Xavier: The Musketeers (18-12) are firmly on the bubble entering the Big East Tournament against Butler. Xavier \u2014 which has lost seven of nine \u2014 is a 12-seed in BracketMatrix and one of the last four teams into the field of 68 according to ESPN. RISING AND FALLING Virginia Tech opens its ACC Tournament against a team that wounded its NCAA hopes last weekend. The Hokies (19-12) had won nine of 10 before taking a hit by falling at Clemson. Virginia Tech was one of the first four teams out according to ESPN\u2019s Tuesday projection. ... Virginia (18-12) also can\u2019t afford a stumble as it opens the ACC Tournament against Louisville. The Cavaliers beat the Cardinals last weekend. ... Seton Hall (20-9) looks to be on pretty solid footing \u2013 a 7-seed on BracketMatrix and an 8-seed on ESPN \u2014 as it heads to the Big East Tournament on a five-game winning streak, but a loss to Georgetown (6-24) with the Hoyas on a 20-game losing streak wouldn\u2019t be ideal. ___ Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http:\/\/www.twitter.com\/aaronbeardap ___ More AP college basketball: https:\/\/apnews.com\/hub\/college-basketball and https:\/\/apnews.com\/hub\/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https:\/\/twitter.com\/AP_Top25