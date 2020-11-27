FG FT Reb
BOSTON COLLEGE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Felder 24 2-3 4-8 1-4 0 4 9
S.Mitchell 37 6-10 1-5 2-8 1 1 15
Ashton-Langford 20 2-5 0-0 0-1 1 4 4
Langford 36 2-6 3-4 1-5 2 3 7
Tabbs 35 4-11 7-10 1-10 1 1 16
Kelly 26 3-8 4-5 1-2 3 4 11
Scott 8 1-2 1-2 0-0 0 2 4
Williams 8 0-3 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Kraljevic 5 1-2 0-0 0-1 1 2 3
Totals 200 21-50 20-34 7-32 9 21 69

Percentages: FG .420, FT .588.

3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (S.Mitchell 2-4, Kraljevic 1-1, Scott 1-1, Felder 1-2, Kelly 1-4, Tabbs 1-5, Ashton-Langford 0-2, Williams 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Ashton-Langford, Kraljevic, Scott, Williams).

Turnovers: 14 (Tabbs 6, Langford 3, Ashton-Langford 2, Felder, Kelly, Scott).

Steals: 4 (Felder, Kelly, S.Mitchell, Tabbs).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
RHODE ISLAND Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Walker 29 2-5 0-0 0-5 2 2 4
Makhi.Mitchell 20 3-6 0-3 1-7 0 4 6
Carey 28 3-6 2-4 0-1 1 3 8
Russell 37 9-20 3-4 0-3 2 2 23
Sheppard 26 4-9 2-2 0-5 1 4 10
Johnson 19 2-4 0-0 1-3 0 4 5
Leggett 15 3-4 1-2 1-1 0 1 7
Martin 14 0-2 0-0 0-1 1 2 0
Makhe.Mitchell 13 0-1 1-3 0-2 0 5 1
Totals 200 26-57 9-18 3-28 7 27 64

Percentages: FG .456, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 3-18, .167 (Russell 2-8, Johnson 1-3, Carey 0-1, Martin 0-2, Sheppard 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Johnson).

Turnovers: 15 (Makhi.Mitchell 4, Carey 3, Sheppard 3, Makhe.Mitchell 2, Leggett, Russell, Walker).

Steals: 9 (Russell 3, Sheppard 3, Carey, Leggett, Makhi.Mitchell).

Technical Fouls: None.

Boston College 30 39 69
Rhode Island 31 33 64

.