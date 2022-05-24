Azocar lifts Padres to 3-2 win over Brewers in 10 innings

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
11
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Padres rookie José Azocar singled home Manny Machado with two outs and the bases loaded in the 10th inning to lift San Diego to a 3-2 win against the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.
Machado, the NL's hottest hitter, started the inning as the automatic runner on second base and advanced on Jurickson Profar's groundout. Miguel Sánchez (0-1) then intentionally walked Eric Hosmer and Wil Myers to load the bases before Kim Ha-seong lined out to shortstop Luis Urias, a former Padres player. Azocar then lined a single to center to bring in Machado.