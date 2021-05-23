Avalanche complete 4-game sweep of Blues with 5-2 win STEVE OVERBEY, Associated Press May 23, 2021 Updated: May 23, 2021 8:10 p.m.
1 of12 Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog (92) scores past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) and Colton Parayko (55) during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Sunday, May 23, 2021, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Members of the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues shake hands following Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Sunday, May 23, 2021, in St. Louis. Colorado won the game 5-2 to take the series 4-0. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog, left, is congratulated by teammate Nathan MacKinnon (29) after scoring past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) and Colton Parayko (55) during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Sunday, May 23, 2021, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Colorado Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates after scoring as St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko (55) skates in the background during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Sunday, May 23, 2021, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Colorado Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky (95) passes as St. Louis Blues' Niko Mikkola (77) defends during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Sunday, May 23, 2021, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko, left, scores past Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Sunday, May 23, 2021, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog (92) handles the puck as St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly (90) defends during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Sunday, May 23, 2021, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko (91) is congratulated by Ivan Barbashev (49) and Ryan O'Reilly (90) after scoring during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche Sunday, May 23, 2021, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Philipp Grubauer made 18 saves and Gabriel Landeskog scored the go-ahead goal in the second period as the Colorado Avalanche completed a four-game sweep of the St. Louis Blues with a 5-2 win Sunday in Game 4 of the West Division series.
Brandon Saad, Mikko Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon and Valeri Nichushkin also scored for Colorado, which recorded its first series sweep since beating Vancouver in the 2001 Western Conference quarterfinal round.