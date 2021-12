Foran’s Ava Steigbiegel earned a third with a pole vault of 8-0 at the season-opening SCC Girls Developmental Meet at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

Steigbiegel, a senior, added a third-place finish in the 55-meter dash in 8.2 seconds.

Rylee Tondora finished 14th in the 55-meter hurdles (10.99) and the senior placed 62nd in the 600-meter run (2:10.84).

Quincy Ercanbrack, Tondora, Alexa Malerba and Nora Hayes were 15th in the 4x800 relay (12:56.37).

Hayes ran a 4:46.78 when the sophomore placed 16th in the 1000-meter run. Malerba, a junior, was 49th (4:40.12) and Simons a freshman 51st (4:41.63).

Ava Jaquez-Monro, Kylee Payne, Cameron Lefebvre and Maia Matula took 17th in the 4x200 relay (2:06.54).

Freshman Alexandria Regan finished 19th in the 3200-meter run with a time of 14:36.95. Ercanbrack, a senior, was 22nd (15:16).

Jaquez-Munro placed 21st in the 55-meter hurdles (11.58). The freshman was 43rd (8.38) in the 55-meter dash.

Foran’s B 4x200 relay team of Saniyah Ferguson, Visaily Martinez-Cruz, Gabriella Gallardo and Emily Marruottolo finished 26th (2:15.70).

Freshman Lila Tarczali was 30th in the 55-meter hurdles (11.96).

Payne, a junior, placed 32nd with a shot put of 21-11. Olivia Salai was 41st (19-00), sophomore Manya Vijay 53rd (14-03.25) and freshman Sophie Hofmeister 60th (11-07.50).

Martinez-Cruz was 41st in the 55-meter hurdles (12.50). The junior placed 163rd (9.30) in the 55-meter dash.

Sophomore Maia Matula finished 65th (8.53) in the 55-meter dash followed by sophomore Cameron Lefebvre 78th (8.67), senior Saniyah Ferguson 80th (8.67), sophomore Agatha Dalton 135th (9.04), Payne 138th (9.06), sophomore Emily Marruottolo 139th (9.06), freshman Gabriella Gallardo 158th (9.25), Salai 162nd (9.29), freshman Skylar Hacker 182nd (9.50) and sophomore Elizabeth Tran 211th (10.04).

william.bloxsom@hearstmediact.com Twitter: @blox354