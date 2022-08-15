Australia's Liz Cambage leaves WNBA 'for the time being'

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
Liz Cambage announced on social media Monday that she decided to step away from the WNBA “for the time being,” addressing for the first time her contract divorce from the Los Angeles Sparks last month.
“While I’ll miss rocking the purple and gold, I’ll be taking this time to focus on my healing and personal growth before providing clarification on past rumors,” the four-time All-Star said in an Instagram post. “Thank you to all my supporters, family and friends for all the love and light you continue to surround me with."