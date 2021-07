SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Jock Landale scored 18 points and Australia took command of the Group B standings with a 86-83 win over Italy at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Patty Mills scored 16 points and Nic Kay scored 15 on 6-for-7 shooting for Australia (2-0), which outrebounded Italy 44-30. Aron Baynes and Joe Ingles each finished with 14 points for the Boomers.