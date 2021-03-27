Auston Matthews scores in OT to lift Maple Leafs past Oilers

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored 54 seconds into overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night.

Matthews fired the puck towards the net that it went off Edmonton’s Darnell Nurse and got past goalie Mike Smith. Matthews broke a tie with Oilers star Connor McDavid for the NHL goals lead with his 22nd. The Toronto star also had an assist.