Austin breezes to 3-0 victory, Atlanta winless in 4

ATLANTA (AP) — Felipe Martins and Ethan Finlay scored early goals, Sebastián Driussi added his 11th of the season in the second half and Austin FC rolled to a 3-0 victory on Saturday that extended Atlanta United's winless streak to four.

Injury-ravaged Atlanta, missing defender Miles Robinson and goalkeeper Brad Guzan (Achilles). defender Brooks Lennon (knee) and midfielders Osvaldo Alonso (knee) and Emerson Hyndman (quadriceps), has three losses and a draw since a June 19 win over Miami. Atlanta has one win in its last eight games.