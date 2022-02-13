Auger-Aliassime beats top-seeded Tsitsipas to win 1st title
1 of8 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada serves plays against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in their final men's singles match of the ABN AMRO world tennis tournament at Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada celebrates winning against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in two sets, 6-4, 6-2, in their final men's singles match of the ABN AMRO world tennis tournament at Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece plays a shot against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in their final men's singles match of the ABN AMRO world tennis tournament at Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece plays a shot against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in their final men's singles match of the ABN AMRO world tennis tournament at Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada serves against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in their final men's singles match of the ABN AMRO world tennis tournament at Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime won his first career title at the ninth attempt, upsetting top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-2 in the Rotterdam final on Sunday to deny his opponent an eighth title.
Victory came as a relief for the 21-year-old Canadian after losing his previous eight finals dating back to 2019.