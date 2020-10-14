https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Atlanta-leads-series-2-0-15645914.php
Atlanta leads series 2-0
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Totals
|2
|71
|13
|18
|5
|0
|5
|13
|13
|24
|.254
|Albies 2b
|2
|9
|2
|5
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|2
|.556
|Freeman 1b
|2
|8
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|1
|.375
|Markakis lf-rf
|2
|7
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.286
|Swanson ss
|2
|8
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|.250
|Ozuna dh
|2
|9
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.222
|Pache cf-ph
|2
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|.167
|d'Arnaud c
|2
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|.143
|Riley 3b-lf
|2
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.125
|Acuña Jr. cf-rf
|2
|8
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|.125
|Sandoval 3b-ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Duvall lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Culberson rf-ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
___
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Totals
|2
|68
|8
|14
|1
|1
|3
|8
|8
|22
|.206
|Seager ss
|2
|8
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
|4
|.375
|Pederson dh
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Hernández 2b
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Pollock dh-lf
|2
|8
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Turner 3b
|2
|9
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Taylor 2b-lf
|2
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.167
|Muncy 1b
|2
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|3
|.167
|Betts rf
|2
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.143
|Smith c
|2
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.111
|Bellinger cf
|2
|9
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.111
___
|g
|cg
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|hb
|wp
|w
|l
|sv
|era
|Anderson
|1
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|5
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Martin
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Matzek
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Melancon
|2
|0
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|Smith
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Fried
|1
|0
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.50
|Minter
|1
|0
|0
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13.50
|Tomlin
|1
|0
|0
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40.50
|O'Day
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|54.00
___
|g
|cg
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|hb
|wp
|w
|l
|sv
|era
|Floro
|1
|0
|0
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|González
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Graterol
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Kelly
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|May
|1
|0
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Buehler
|1
|0
|5
|3
|1
|1
|5
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.80
|Wood
|1
|0
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5.40
|McGee
|2
|0
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6.75
|Kolarek
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9.00
|Gonsolin
|1
|0
|4
|1-3
|3
|5
|5
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10.38
|Báez
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27.00
|Treinen
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|81.00
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|010
|304
|—
|8
|Atlanta
|100
|240
|105
|—
|13
E_Albies. LOB_L.A. Dodgers 23, Atlanta 34. 2B_Seager, Markakis, Swanson, Ozuna, Pache, Acuña Jr.. 3B_Bellinger. HR_Seager, Hernández, Muncy, Albies 2, Freeman 2, Riley. RBIs_Seager 4, Hernández, Muncy 2, Bellinger, Albies 4, Freeman 4, Swanson, Ozuna, Pache, d'Arnaud, Riley. SB_Swanson. SF_Albies. S_Melancon.
Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Dan Iassogna; Right, James Hoye; Left, Alan Porter. (Game 2) Home, Will Little; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Alan Porter; Right, Pat Hoberg; Left, James Hoye.
T_Game 1 at Los Angeles, 3:22.
T_Game 2 at Los Angeles, 4:12.
A_Game 1 at Los Angeles, 10700.
A_Game 2 at Los Angeles, 10624.
