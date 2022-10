Braves second. William Contreras called out on strikes. Orlando Arcia walks. Michael Harris II walks. Orlando Arcia to second. Robbie Grossman called out on strikes. Ronald Acuna Jr. singles to center field. Michael Harris II to third. Orlando Arcia scores. Dansby Swanson called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 1, Marlins 0.

Marlins fourth. Bryan De La Cruz strikes out swinging. Avisail Garcia strikes out swinging. Jesus Sanchez homers to left field. Brian Anderson grounds out to shortstop, Dansby Swanson to Matt Olson.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 1, Marlins 1.

Braves fifth. Austin Riley grounds out to shortstop, Jon Berti to Lewin Diaz. Travis d'Arnaud doubles to left field. Matt Olson grounds out to first base, Lewin Diaz to Braxton Garrett. Travis d'Arnaud to third. William Contreras singles to shallow infield. Travis d'Arnaud scores. Orlando Arcia strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 2, Marlins 1.