Atlanta Hawks Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Young
|75
|34.9
|701-1524
|.460
|229-603
|496-549
|.903
|2127
|28.4
|Collins
|54
|30.8
|339-644
|.526
|64-176
|134-169
|.793
|876
|16.2
|Bogdanovic
|62
|29.4
|337-780
|.432
|165-450
|97-112
|.866
|936
|15.1
|Hunter
|52
|29.7
|247-562
|.440
|70-191
|123-161
|.764
|687
|13.2
|Huerter
|73
|29.6
|341-752
|.453
|157-405
|42-52
|.808
|881
|12.1
|Reddish
|34
|23.4
|138-343
|.402
|58-153
|72-80
|.900
|406
|11.9
|Gallinari
|65
|25.2
|250-583
|.429
|106-286
|139-154
|.903
|745
|11.5
|Oliver
|2
|21.5
|10-15
|.667
|1-3
|2-3
|.667
|23
|11.5
|Capela
|73
|27.6
|363-594
|.611
|0-1
|76-165
|.461
|802
|11.0
|Brown
|3
|27.7
|9-25
|.360
|6-15
|5-6
|.833
|29
|9.7
|Okongwu
|47
|20.6
|153-222
|.689
|0-0
|78-108
|.722
|384
|8.2
|Iwundu
|3
|27.3
|8-18
|.444
|3-5
|3-4
|.750
|22
|7.3
|Williams
|56
|14.3
|125-320
|.391
|37-102
|67-78
|.859
|354
|6.3
|M.Hill
|3
|15.3
|5-8
|.625
|3-5
|4-4
|1.000
|17
|5.7
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|51
|13.3
|74-185
|.400
|44-121
|35-41
|.854
|227
|4.5
|Wright
|76
|18.8
|122-268
|.455
|44-115
|52-61
|.852
|340
|4.5
|Dieng
|44
|8.4
|53-112
|.473
|29-68
|19-26
|.731
|154
|3.5
|Mays
|27
|8.1
|32-64
|.500
|8-25
|8-9
|.889
|80
|3.0
|Knox
|16
|6.9
|16-43
|.372
|5-24
|8-10
|.800
|45
|2.8
|Johnson
|21
|5.6
|22-41
|.537
|3-13
|5-7
|.714
|52
|2.5
|Stephenson
|6
|11.7
|5-13
|.385
|0-3
|1-2
|.500
|11
|1.8
|Cooper
|12
|3.1
|3-14
|.214
|1-6
|0-0
|.000
|7
|0.6
|S.Hill
|13
|10.7
|3-20
|.150
|2-13
|0-0
|.000
|8
|0.6
|Barber
|3
|4.3
|0-4
|.000
|0-0
|0-4
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|81
|240.3
|3356-7154
|.469
|1035-2783
|1466-1805
|.812
|9213
|113.7
|OPPONENTS
|81
|240.3
|3394-7205
|.471
|1034-2842
|1279-1614
|.792
|9101
|112.4
