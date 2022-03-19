Atlanta Hawks Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Young
|64
|34.9
|596-1306
|.456
|189-498
|414-460
|.900
|1795
|28.0
|Collins
|54
|30.8
|339-644
|.526
|64-176
|134-169
|.793
|876
|16.2
|Bogdanovic
|52
|29.5
|269-629
|.428
|130-366
|72-85
|.847
|740
|14.2
|Hunter
|42
|30.0
|203-453
|.448
|62-159
|101-133
|.759
|569
|13.5
|Reddish
|34
|23.4
|138-343
|.402
|58-153
|72-80
|.900
|406
|11.9
|Huerter
|62
|29.5
|285-631
|.452
|125-333
|33-42
|.786
|728
|11.7
|Oliver
|2
|21.5
|10-15
|.667
|1-3
|2-3
|.667
|23
|11.5
|Capela
|62
|27.8
|303-503
|.602
|0-1
|67-142
|.472
|673
|10.9
|Gallinari
|58
|24.4
|205-487
|.421
|93-241
|128-142
|.901
|631
|10.9
|Brown
|3
|27.7
|9-25
|.360
|6-15
|5-6
|.833
|29
|9.7
|Okongwu
|36
|20.8
|130-185
|.703
|0-0
|63-84
|.750
|323
|9.0
|Iwundu
|3
|27.3
|8-18
|.444
|3-5
|3-4
|.750
|22
|7.3
|Williams
|50
|14.4
|117-293
|.399
|33-95
|57-66
|.864
|324
|6.5
|M.Hill
|3
|15.3
|5-8
|.625
|3-5
|4-4
|1.000
|17
|5.7
|Wright
|65
|18.2
|102-228
|.447
|35-95
|45-53
|.849
|284
|4.4
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|42
|11.8
|56-142
|.394
|35-95
|19-22
|.864
|166
|4.0
|Dieng
|41
|8.7
|51-105
|.486
|27-61
|17-24
|.708
|146
|3.6
|Mays
|25
|8.4
|32-62
|.516
|8-25
|8-9
|.889
|80
|3.2
|Stephenson
|6
|11.7
|5-13
|.385
|0-3
|1-2
|.500
|11
|1.8
|Johnson
|17
|4.1
|11-22
|.500
|3-8
|4-6
|.667
|29
|1.7
|Knox
|12
|6.4
|7-27
|.259
|1-14
|4-6
|.667
|19
|1.6
|Cooper
|11
|3.2
|3-14
|.214
|1-6
|0-0
|.000
|7
|0.6
|S.Hill
|13
|10.7
|3-20
|.150
|2-13
|0-0
|.000
|8
|0.6
|Barber
|3
|4.3
|0-4
|.000
|0-0
|0-4
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|70
|240.4
|2887-6177
|.467
|879-2370
|1253-1546
|.810
|7906
|112.9
|OPPONENTS
|70
|240.4
|2929-6223
|.471
|900-2473
|1086-1361
|.798
|7844
|112.1
