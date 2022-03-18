Atlanta Hawks Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Young
|64
|34.9
|596-1306
|.456
|189-498
|414-460
|.900
|1795
|28.0
|Collins
|54
|30.8
|339-644
|.526
|64-176
|134-169
|.793
|876
|16.2
|Bogdanovic
|51
|29.5
|260-614
|.423
|125-360
|65-77
|.844
|710
|13.9
|Hunter
|41
|30.0
|198-440
|.450
|61-156
|98-129
|.760
|555
|13.5
|Reddish
|34
|23.4
|138-343
|.402
|58-153
|72-80
|.900
|406
|11.9
|Huerter
|61
|29.5
|283-620
|.456
|125-327
|31-39
|.795
|722
|11.8
|Oliver
|2
|21.5
|10-15
|.667
|1-3
|2-3
|.667
|23
|11.5
|Gallinari
|57
|24.3
|201-475
|.423
|92-238
|126-140
|.900
|620
|10.9
|Capela
|61
|27.8
|294-493
|.596
|0-1
|67-142
|.472
|655
|10.7
|Brown
|3
|27.7
|9-25
|.360
|6-15
|5-6
|.833
|29
|9.7
|Okongwu
|35
|20.9
|127-179
|.709
|0-0
|61-82
|.744
|315
|9.0
|Iwundu
|3
|27.3
|8-18
|.444
|3-5
|3-4
|.750
|22
|7.3
|Williams
|49
|14.4
|115-286
|.402
|33-95
|56-64
|.875
|319
|6.5
|M.Hill
|3
|15.3
|5-8
|.625
|3-5
|4-4
|1.000
|17
|5.7
|Wright
|64
|18.0
|95-217
|.438
|31-89
|45-53
|.849
|266
|4.2
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|41
|11.6
|53-138
|.384
|34-93
|19-22
|.864
|159
|3.9
|Dieng
|40
|8.9
|50-104
|.481
|26-60
|17-24
|.708
|143
|3.6
|Mays
|24
|8.8
|32-62
|.516
|8-25
|8-9
|.889
|80
|3.3
|Johnson
|16
|4.3
|11-22
|.500
|3-8
|4-6
|.667
|29
|1.8
|Stephenson
|6
|11.7
|5-13
|.385
|0-3
|1-2
|.500
|11
|1.8
|Knox
|11
|6.8
|7-26
|.269
|1-13
|4-6
|.667
|19
|1.7
|Cooper
|11
|3.2
|3-14
|.214
|1-6
|0-0
|.000
|7
|0.6
|S.Hill
|13
|10.7
|3-20
|.150
|2-13
|0-0
|.000
|8
|0.6
|Barber
|3
|4.3
|0-4
|.000
|0-0
|0-4
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|69
|240.4
|2842-6086
|.467
|866-2342
|1236-1525
|.810
|7786
|112.8
|OPPONENTS
|69
|240.4
|2889-6137
|.471
|892-2451
|1069-1338
|.799
|7739
|112.2
___