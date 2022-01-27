Atlanta Hawks Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Young
|43
|34.6
|398-878
|.453
|126-332
|269-299
|.900
|1191
|27.7
|Collins
|42
|32.0
|265-494
|.536
|55-133
|119-149
|.799
|704
|16.8
|Hunter
|19
|28.7
|94-201
|.468
|30-75
|28-41
|.683
|246
|12.9
|Bogdanovic
|29
|28.5
|130-312
|.417
|65-183
|30-39
|.769
|355
|12.2
|Reddish
|34
|23.4
|138-343
|.402
|58-153
|72-80
|.900
|406
|11.9
|Huerter
|40
|28.9
|181-393
|.461
|71-196
|25-31
|.806
|458
|11.5
|Oliver
|2
|21.5
|10-15
|.667
|1-3
|2-3
|.667
|23
|11.5
|Capela
|39
|29.3
|200-348
|.575
|0-1
|46-99
|.465
|446
|11.4
|Gallinari
|37
|23.1
|123-296
|.416
|61-155
|76-82
|.927
|383
|10.4
|Okongwu
|15
|23.7
|58-79
|.734
|0-0
|31-43
|.721
|147
|9.8
|Brown
|3
|27.7
|9-25
|.360
|6-15
|5-6
|.833
|29
|9.7
|Iwundu
|3
|27.3
|8-18
|.444
|3-5
|3-4
|.750
|22
|7.3
|Williams
|33
|14.5
|82-208
|.394
|24-71
|43-49
|.878
|231
|7.0
|M.Hill
|3
|15.3
|5-8
|.625
|3-5
|4-4
|1.000
|17
|5.7
|Wright
|42
|18.1
|67-147
|.456
|25-59
|29-36
|.806
|188
|4.5
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|32
|13.6
|46-118
|.390
|29-82
|17-20
|.850
|138
|4.3
|Mays
|19
|10.0
|31-60
|.517
|8-25
|8-9
|.889
|78
|4.1
|Dieng
|33
|9.5
|40-86
|.465
|19-47
|17-23
|.739
|116
|3.5
|Knox
|4
|8.3
|4-12
|.333
|1-9
|0-0
|.000
|9
|2.3
|Johnson
|12
|4.7
|9-19
|.474
|3-7
|4-6
|.667
|25
|2.1
|Stephenson
|6
|11.7
|5-13
|.385
|0-3
|1-2
|.500
|11
|1.8
|Cooper
|10
|3.5
|3-14
|.214
|1-6
|0-0
|.000
|7
|0.7
|S.Hill
|13
|10.7
|3-20
|.150
|2-13
|0-0
|.000
|8
|0.6
|Barber
|3
|4.3
|0-4
|.000
|0-0
|0-4
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|47
|240.0
|1909-4111
|.464
|591-1578
|829-1029
|.806
|5238
|111.4
|OPPONENTS
|47
|240.0
|1955-4196
|.466
|613-1723
|719-902
|.797
|5242
|111.5
___