Atlanta 88, Los Angeles 86

N.Ogwumike 8-13 0-0 16, Samuelson 5-10 0-0 12, Nelson-Ododa 4-7 2-2 10, Canada 1-6 2-4 4, Sykes 9-17 5-5 23, Walker 1-3 2-2 4, Brown 6-14 0-0 13, Smith 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 35-73 13-15 86.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason
Recommended