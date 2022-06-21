Atlanta 80, Dallas 75

Gray 5-14 6-6 18, Thornton 1-5 1-2 3, Harrison 1-5 4-4 6, Mabrey 4-13 0-1 9, Ogunbowale 5-12 2-4 14, Kuier 3-3 0-0 7, Collier 0-0 2-2 2, McCowan 6-10 2-5 14, Burton 0-4 2-2 2, Harris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-66 19-26 75.
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason
- Law blending together competitive team
Recommended