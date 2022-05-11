Atlanta 77, Los Angeles 75

Burrell 0-4 0-0 0, N.Ogwumike 6-11 5-8 17, Cambage 4-10 7-8 16, Canada 6-14 5-5 19, Sykes 3-12 2-2 8, J.Walker 1-4 0-0 2, C.Ogwumike 2-4 0-0 5, Brown 3-6 0-0 8, Carter 0-7 0-0 0. Totals 25-72 19-23 75.
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason
- Law blending together competitive team
- Foran fast start earned during tougher times
- Law counting on veterans to lead young team
- Foran brings back top point producers from state team
- Law’s Lucas Pincus-Coyle to be honored
- Foran’s David Gaetano feted as scholar athlete
- Veteran Foran team looks to return to states
Recommended