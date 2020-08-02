https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Atlanta-7-N-Y-Mets-1-15452051.php
Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 1
|New York
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|33
|7
|9
|7
|Nimmo cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|McNeil 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Alonso 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Freeman dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Ozuna lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Canó 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Duvall lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Céspedes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Adams 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Do.Smith lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Ramos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Inciarte cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Flowers c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|New York
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|Atlanta
|230
|011
|00x
|—
|7
DP_New York 0, Atlanta 1. LOB_New York 11, Atlanta 6. 2B_Canó (2), Flowers (1), Acuña Jr. (3). HR_Ozuna (3), Acuña Jr. (1). SB_Swanson (3). SF_Canó (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Wacha, L, 1-1
|4
|7
|5
|5
|2
|5
|Kilome
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Atlanta
|Toussaint
|4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Jackson
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Tomlin, W, 1-0
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Minter
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|O'Day
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_Toussaint (Do.Smith), Wacha (Flowers), Kilome (Swanson), O'Day (Nimmo).
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Alan Porter; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_3:21.
