Atlanta 112, N.Y. Knicks 99

Collins 4-10 4-4 12, Hunter 9-21 1-3 21, Capela 3-8 2-2 8, Murray 14-27 3-3 36, Young 7-22 1-2 17, Griffin 1-2 0-0 3, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Kaminsky 0-0 0-0 0, Okongwu 2-4 0-0 4, J.Holiday 1-4 0-0 3, A.Holiday 3-7 1-2 8, Krejci 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 44-107 12-16 112.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason