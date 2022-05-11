Astros lead Twins 5-1 with game suspended after 3 innings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Houston and Minnesota had their game suspended Wednesday night when a severe thunderstorm rolled through and halted play in the top of the fourth inning with the Astros leading the Twins 5-1 on Jeremy Peña's three RBIs and Jose Altuve’s home run.

The teams will pick up where they left off Thursday afternoon and play the last six innings, before staging the series finale at Target Field about a half-hour after the first game concludes. Both clubs will be allowed to roster an extra 27th player for the second game.