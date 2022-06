This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Noah K. Murray/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Noah K. Murray/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





NEW YORK (AP) — Cristian Javier of the Houston Astros has held the New York Yankees hitless through six innings Saturday in a game tied 0-0.

Javier has struck out a career-high 10 and walked one, throwing 57 of 91 pitches for strikes. He walked Josh Donaldson on a full-count fastball with two outs in the first, then retired his next 16 batters.