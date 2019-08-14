https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Astros-6-White-Sox-2-14302278.php
Astros 6, White Sox 2
|Houston
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sprnger rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Jay rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Ti.Andr ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brntley lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|We.Cstl c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|El.Jmen lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Goins 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Diaz 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Sanch 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|R.Chrns c
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Skole dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Engel cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|4
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|Houston
|101
|001
|111—6
|Chicago
|000
|110
|000—2
DP_Houston 2, Chicago 1. LOB_Houston 11, Chicago 5. 2B_Brantley (33), Gurriel (32), J.Abreu (26), El.Jimenez (9). HR_Springer (26), Altuve (21). SB_Marisnick (10).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Greinke W,12-4
|6
|7
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Harris H,20
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pressly H,25
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|McHugh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|Cease L,2-5
|6
|5
|4
|2
|5
|2
|Herrera
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|J.Fry
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Osich
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
Cease pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
HBP_by Greinke (Engel). WP_Osich.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_3:17.
View Comments