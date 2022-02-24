Arvidsson scores twice in Kings' 3-2 win over Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Viktor Arvidsson scored his second goal of the game with 3:39 remaining to give the Los Angeles Kings a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night.

The Kings have won five straight road games and are 7-0-2 in their past nine, with the last two coming in Arizona. Los Angeles beat the Coyotes 5-3 on Saturday in a game rescheduled from Dec. 27 because of COVID-19.

Blake Lizotte also scored for the Kings, and Cal Petersen made 17 saves for his second consecutive win over Arizona.

Clayton Keller and Loui Erikkson scored for the Coyotes. Scott Wedgewood stopped 33 shots in his second straight start.

The Kings have won their last seven in Arizona and are 7-1-2 in their past 10 games, nine away from home.

Keller scored his 21st goal on a 2-on-1 break at 6:25 of the first period, beginning a stretch of four goals — two by each side — in a 6:38 span.

Keller took a cross-ice saucer pass from Nick Schmaltz, who drove in from the right wing and found Keller on the opposite side. Keller has points in his last five games and 10 of the last 11.

Lizotte answered 18 seconds later when he redirected a shot from Mikey Anderson into the left side of the net.

Arvidsson scored the Kings’ second goal in 70 seconds for a 2-1 lead, putting a pass from Trevor Moore into the right side of the net after a Coyotes turnover in their end.

Eriksson tied it again 2-all at 13:03 when he batted in a puck at chest level past Petersen after Barrett Hayton sent it in front and it bounced off the skate of a Kings defender.

Anze Kopitar hit the right post on the Kings’ power play early in the third period, keeping the score tied.

NOTES: Coyotes forward Nick Ritchie, acquired with a conditional draft choice in a trade with Toronto on Saturday, did not play because his visa paperwork had not arrived, the Coyotes said. ... Coyotes F Andrew Ladd (lower body) is expected to miss four to six weeks after getting hurt Sunday in the first period against Dallas. … Arizona D Vladislav Kolyachonok, recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Monday, got his first NHL assist on Eriksson’s goal. … After placing G Carter Hutton on waivers last week, the Coyotes traded him to Toronto for future considerations. … Neither team had played since the Kings’ 5-3 victory in Arizona last Saturday.

UP NEXT

Kings: Play at Anaheim on Friday.

Coyotes: Host the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports