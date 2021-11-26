Artemi Panarin starts 3-goal third; Rangers beat Bruins 5-2 KEN POWTAK, Associated Press Nov. 26, 2021 Updated: Nov. 26, 2021 4:19 p.m.
1 of11 Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron is congratulated by Charlie McAvoy after scoring against the New York Rangers during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Boston. Winslow Townson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 New York Rangers' Dryden Hunt, center, is congratulated by Artemi Panarin (10) and Adam Fox after scoring against the Boston Bruins during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Boston. Winslow Townson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman knocks the puck away from New York Rangers' Julien Gauthier during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Boston. Winslow Townson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand lets go with a shot against the New York Rangers during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Boston. Winslow Townson/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 New York Rangers' Ryan Strome is congratulated at the bench after scoring against the Boston Bruins during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Boston. Winslow Townson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman keeps his eye on the puck controlled by New York Rangers' Kaapo Kakko as Chris Kreider (20) and Mika Zibanejad look on during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Boston. Winslow Townson/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 New York Rangers' Ryan Lindgren (55) tries to hold off Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Boston. Winslow Townson/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
BOSTON (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored the first of New York’s three third-period goals with 8:25 left and the Rangers beat the Boston Bruins 5-2 on Friday afternoon, giving Gerard Gallant the best start in his first 20 games as coach in team history.
The Rangers have 31 points in Gallant’s first 20. Phil Esposito held the previous mark with 30 in 1986-87.