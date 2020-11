Ecuador's Carlos Gruezo, left, fights for the ball with Bolivia's Jesus Sagredo during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 In La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

Ecuador's Carlos Gruezo, left, fights for the ball with Bolivia's Jesus Sagredo during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 In La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

Photo: Juan Karita, AP