WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Jemel Jones ran for two touchdowns in his first start this season and Army defeated Colgate 42-17 on Saturday.

With the Black Knights (2-4) missing several key players because of injuries, including quarterback Tyhier Tyler and running back Tyrell Robinson, senior quarterback Jones made his first start of the season and finished with 113 yards rushing on 12 carries including a 75-yard run that gave Army its first points.