Army 83, Boston U. 74

Mann 0-3 0-0 0, Peterson 5-7 1-4 11, Roberts 5-8 4-4 15, C.Benson 2-4 2-3 6, Rucker 9-14 7-8 29, Cross 2-2 3-3 8, Caldwell 1-2 0-0 2, Small 3-6 0-0 8, Johnson 2-2 0-0 4, Ellis 0-0 0-0 0, Dove 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-48 17-22 83.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason