Army 78, Loyola (Md.) 55

Mann 4-9 0-1 8, Peterson 6-11 2-2 14, Roberts 3-6 2-4 9, C.Benson 1-4 0-0 2, Rucker 12-16 5-5 35, Caldwell 0-1 0-0 0, Cross 1-2 0-0 2, Small 1-2 0-0 3, Johnson 1-1 0-2 2, Ellis 1-2 1-1 3, Dove 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-54 10-15 78.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason